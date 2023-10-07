Examine suggestions on Shimla traffic management, High Court tells state government

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, October 6

The HP High Court has directed the state government to examine the suggestions given by Amicus Curie (court’s friend) for traffic management in Shimla city and inform the court by the next date of hearing as to what immediate steps could be taken in that regard.

The court also directed the government to inform it what long-term steps have been considered for improving the condition of roads and constructing tunnels and listed the matter for further hearing on March 4, 2024.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed the order after perusing the suggestions made by Amicus Curie for assisting the court in connection with a public interest litigation highlighting the issue of traffic problem in and around the city.

With a view to tackling the traffic problem, suggestions on various aspects relating to decongestion of traffic, improvement of roads and construction of tunnels were given in the report filed by Amicus Curie.

