Excellence takes centre stage at Pinegrove awards

Pinegrove School organised its annual awards ceremony on Friday, honouring the outstanding achievements of its students in academics, co-curricular activities, sports, leadership and service.

The occasion was graced by Harshwardhan Chauhan, Minister of Industries, Parliamentary Affairs, Labour and Employment, along with Pramod Sharma, president of the IPSC Trust, and Lata Vaidyanathan, Director of Gyan Bharati School, New Delhi.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Chauhan expressed his pleasure at returning to Pinegrove School after his first visit in 2006 and lauded its remarkable growth and commitment to social responsibility. He urged students to value the guidance of their parents and teachers, cultivate the habit of reading and embrace hard work as the key to success.

Advertisement

The School Honour for Academics was conferred upon CBSE Class XII board toppers and students securing 95 per cent and above, including subject toppers and those achieving a perfect 100 per cent.

The Conchie Shield for Best Science Student was awarded to Arun Sharma, while the Peddler’s Trophy for Best Commerce and Humanities Students went to Swarnim Gupta and Adritya Roy. In Class X, students securing 95 per cent and above were awarded special medals, with the Apache Trophy for Class X CBSE Exam Topper going to Aadit Sarraf. Academic proficiency medals were also presented to all class toppers.

Advertisement

The Diamond Stars, selected through the democratic participation of teachers, matrons and students, recognised exemplary conduct, discipline and character.

The Pidilite Trophy for Art and Craft was awarded to Vansh Vishen and Tsezes Dolker, while the Artrac Trophy for Information Technology went to Shubh Agarwal, Sukhman and Parwaazvir Singh.

The Quantum Trophy for Best Students was awarded to Keshav Bhandari, Head Boy, and Mehraab Sandhu, Head Girl, from Dharampur, and Arnav Garg, Head Boy, and Vanya Lamba and Manasvi Jhala, Head Girls, from Subathu.

The competitive spirit of the school was celebrated through trophies for excellence in inter-house basketball, soccer, cricket, cross-country, athletics, academics, leadership and discipline. Teak House emerged as the Champion House at Dharampur, while Chinar and Deodar Houses were declared joint Champions at Subathu.

The school also acknowledged the invaluable contribution of its long-serving staff, felicitating Poonam, Taruna, Vandana Singh, Nidhi Gauri and Kanchan for 20 years of service, and Sanjay Chauhan, Head Teacher, Senior Secondary, for an impressive 30 years of distinguished service.

Adding colour and vibrancy to the celebration were captivating dance and musical performances, which enlivened the Colosseum and enthralled the audience.