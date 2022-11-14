Except Seraj, BJP faces tough task in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, November 13

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is facing a tough challenge of retaining a majority of the 10 seats in his home district, where the Congress had failed to open its account as the BJP won nine seats and an Independent one seat in the 2017 elections.

BJP’s Anil Sharma at his office in Mandi. Jai Kumar

The BJP’s spectacular performance in Mandi was one of the reasons for the formation of the government. The party is hoping to maintain its grip on Mandi. The stakes are high for the CM as the party’s prospects in Mandi will determine as to who forms the next government.

This time, both the BJP and the Congress are engaged in a tough contest almost on all seats, except Seraj, the home constituency of the CM, where it seems comfortable.

Some stalwarts like former minister Kaul Singh Thakur and Anil Sharma, son of former Telecom Minister Sukh Ram, are trying their fortune from Darang and Mandi (Sadar). It is essential for Kaul to win as he had lost in 2017. He too is being considered a CM aspirant if the Congress returns to power.

The political situation in the district is different now and Prakash Rana, who had won from Jogindernagar as an Independent last time, is contesting on the BJP ticket.

All eyes are also on the poll outcome in Mandi (Sadar) where Anil is in the fray. He is facing challenge from Champa Thakur, daughter of Kaul Singh. The presence of BJP rebel Praveen Sharma has made the contest keen. Anil, who had strained relations with the BJP and the CM ever since he was dropped from the Cabinet post-2019 Lok Sabha polls, chose to stick with the BJP, ending speculation about his returning into the Congress fold.

As compared to the last Assembly polls, the turnout was marginally lower (1.42%) in the district this time. In the last elections, Mandi district had witnessed 76.61% voting, while it was 75.19% this time. The highest polling percentage was recorded in Seraj (82.39%), while the lowest in Sarkaghat (67.8%).

