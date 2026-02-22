DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 'Exceptional Bravery': Shaurya Chakra for Special Forces officer who neutralised JeM terrorist

'Exceptional Bravery': Shaurya Chakra for Special Forces officer who neutralised JeM terrorist

Captain Yoginder Singh Thakur was awarded for his bravery during operation in Basantgarh general area Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir on 26 July 2025

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:00 PM Feb 22, 2026 IST
Image used for representational purpose only. File Photo
The Rashtriya Military School, Chail, has congratulated its distinguished alumnus Captain Yoginder Singh Thakur (Cadet No. 3869, UH), 6th Battalion, Parachute Regiment (Special Forces), for being awarded the prestigious Shaurya Chakra for his exceptional bravery.

Shaurya Chakra is the third-highest peacetime gallantry award for valor and self-sacrifice while not being engaged in direct action. The award comes after the Ashoka Chakra and Kirti Chakra, which are the first and second peacetime gallantry awards.

He was awarded for his bravery during an operation in the Basantgarh general area, Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, where he acted on credible intelligence to track and neutralise a terrorist group.

On 26 July 2025, despite poor visibility and heavy enemy fire, he led his team with courage and tactical precision.

In a decisive move, he outflanked the terrorists and engaged them in close-quarter combat from a distance of 30 metre, successfully neutralising a hardcore Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist while holding his position under intense fire.

For his exemplary valour, leadership, and dedication beyond the call of duty, he was conferred with the Shaurya Chakra.

Congratulating the captain on his achievement, RMS principal Vimal Kumar Gangwal Jain said, “The captain's gallant act is a matter of immense pride for RMS and a source of inspiration for all cadets committed to serving the nation.

