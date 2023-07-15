 Excise Department lags behind in revenue collection : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Excise Department lags behind in revenue collection

26.74% increase registered vis-à-vis last year as against the proposed 40% raise

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 14

The State Taxes and Excise Department (STED) has lagged behind in excise revenue collection in the first quarter with barely 26.74 per cent increase having been registered vis-à-vis last year as against the proposed 40 per cent increase.

1st quarter most lucrative

  • The first quarter is considered the most lucrative period of a financial year as the intake of liquor, especially beer, is maximum owing to the huge tourist influx
  • The department expects to collect 60% of the revenue during this period as the revenue usually registers a shortfall in the next quarter owing to the monsoon
  • With several cases of liquor smuggling coming to fore, the excise revenue was bound to take a dip.

The department had registered a 40 per cent increase in its revenue by auctioning vends after several years as against merely renewing them at 10 per cent hike for the past several years. As against the previous financial year’s excise policy of Rs 1,806 crore, the excise revenue was pegged at Rs 1,296 crore for the current financial year.

The first quarter is considered the most lucrative period of a financial year owing to peak tourist season as consumption of liquor, especially beer, is maximum owing to tourist influx. The department expects to collect 60 per cent of the revenue during this period as the revenue usually registers a shortfall in the next quarter owing to the monsoon. The revenue collection was, however, 26.74 per cent, until June 30 as per the figures collected from the department.

Yunus, Commissioner, STED, said, “A sum of Rs 66 crore, which was deposited as an advance license fee of 10 per cent in March while auctioning of vends for this fiscal, will also be credited with the government treasury figures for the current fiscal.”

As per the treasury figures the revenue stood at Rs 708.31 crore for the first quarter. The total recovery touched Rs 774.31 crore after adding Rs 66 crore up to June 30 as against Rs 610 crore realised during the corresponding period in the last fiscal.

With several cases of liquor smuggling coming to fore in the districts like Una, Sirmaur, Shimla, etc., the excise revenue was bound to take a dip.

Deputy Commissioner, STED, Solan, Devkant Prakash Khachi, however, said that there was a drastic dip in the beer consumption owing to the abnormally colder weather in the first quarter. A licensee, who deposited a fee of Rs 2.5 crore per month, could barely collect Rs 50 lakh.

Action was awaited in a liquor diversion case of Sirmaur district where 700 boxes of country liquor meant for Chamba were found surreptitiously diverted to Shimla district nearly a month ago.

In yet another case, the Una police had seized 390 cases of uauthorised country liquor.

These cases point towards the proliferating illicit liquor trade which was causing loss of revenue to the government exchequer.

