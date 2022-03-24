Excise Dept raids firm over GST evasion, seizes records

Hamirpur, March 23
The Excise and Taxation Department today conducted a raid at a business house near here and seized transaction records.
Sources said the department initiated the action after getting inputs on GST evasion by the firm that deals in steel, iron hardware and other items. The department officials also investigated data in the computers of the company.
Rakesh Bhartiya, Joint Commissioner of the Excise and Taxation Department, said the records of the company were seized and would be examined tomorrow. The owner of the company had been asked to report at the department office at Una tomorrow, he added.—
