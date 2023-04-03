Excise Dept registers 19% hike in revenue

Shimla, April 2
The Taxes and Excise Department exceeded the revenue target of Rs 5,130 crore with a collection of Rs 5,343 crore during the financial year 2022-23, registering an increase of 19 per cent over the last year’s figure.
An official spokesperson for the department said the handsome growth in GST collections in 2022-23 was the result of strong vigil maintained by the department on a number of fronts and the capacity building of officials. “More persons are filing returns now. The department has been able to verify 13 lakh e-way bills due to the strong presence of its officials in the field,” he said.
Target exceeded
- Rs 5,130 crore was the revenue target for the financial year 2022-23
- Rs 5,343 crore was actually collected by the department during the year
- Rs 8 crore collected as penalty during the verification of e-way bills
The verification of e-way bills resulted in the collection of Rs 8 crore by way of penalty. The department imparted training to 400 officials during the year, covering various dimensions, he added.
The department took strong enforcement measures, leading to improvement in return filing and scrutiny, besides resulting in detection of GST frauds. The economic intelligence wing of the department at the state headquarters detected 89 cases with GST implication of Rs 257 crore during the year, he said.
Thrust would now be on return filing, speedy scrutiny, timely completion of GST audits and capacity building of officials with a view to further improve the department’s functioning.
