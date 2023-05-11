Excise Dept seizes Rs 36L jewellery

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, May 10

A team of the Excise and Taxation Department confiscated jewellery worth Rs 36.36 lakh from a person in the town. The seized jewellery included 45 kg of silver and 20 gm of gold.

The regular supplier of gold and silver ornaments to local jewellers was under the surveillance of the department.

Varun Katoch, Deputy Commissioner, Excise and Taxation Department, said a team of the department led by Excise and Taxation Officer Manoj Kumar nabbed the supplier. The ornaments were seized as the suspect did not have supporting documents for the jewellery. The stock was released after a penalty of Rs 2.18 lakh was recovered from the supplier.