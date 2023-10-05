Excise dept seizes silver jewellery worth Rs 4.64 cr

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 4

Acting on a tip-off, enforcement sleuths of the state Excise and Taxation Department conducted a raid and seized jewellery worth Rs 4.64 crore from the house of a silver jewellery merchant in Una district.

Commissioner of the State Taxes and Excise Department Yunus said, “There were no bills or documents for the seized jewellery available with the merchant. The department collected a penalty of Rs 15,32,594 under the GST Act. In another case, the Dehra team of the department also collected a fine of Rs 1 lakh on goods without bills during a checking last night.”

“ A team of revenue officials from the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) area conducted raids in Barotiwala, Kalu Jhanda, Kulhariwala and Kunjhal and seized 115 litres of liquor. The liquor was for sale in Chandigarh,” he added.

The commissioner said, “A team from Shimla raided suspected grocery shops and dhabas and seized 22 litres of illicit liquor. The department has seized and destroyed 77,000 litres of illicit liquor and has also registered about 230 cases under the Excise Act. As many as 26 teams from the department were working day and night to carry out this work.”

“People can register complaints regarding cases of illegal liquor and tax evasion on toll-free number 1800-180-8060 and WhatsApp number 9418331426. This would enable us to intensify our campaign against illegal liquor trade and tax evasion in the state,” the Commissioner said.

