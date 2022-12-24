Himachal: Excise officer faces Vigilance inquiry

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, December 23

The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has begun an inquiry against a Joint Commissioner, State Taxes and Excise Department (STED), for allegedly dropping charges against four firms of having availed fake input tax credit (ITC) and causing a loss of crores of rupees to the state exchequer.

A flying squad of the STED (southern range) had detected an ITC fraud of Rs 25 crore in January 2020 where a fictitious firm, Ess Ess Life Sciences, had passed on ITC benefits through fake transactions.

Ujjwal Singh Rana, the then Joint Commissioner of South Enforcement Zone (SEZ), Parwanoo, had detected the fraud. Following this, 21 recipient companies had deposited Rs 7 crore.

In July this year, enquires conducted by the department into cases pending at the SEZ, Parwanoo, having a liability of several crores of rupees revealed that no action was taken against the four companies, which had availed fake ITC involving GST revenue of Rs 9.49 crore.

Joint Commissioner GD Thakur had dropped the charges of having availed fake ITC against the remaining four companies by suppressing many important facts and ignoring critical legal prerequisites, thus causing revenue loss to the state exchequer.

One firm was let-off on March 28, 2022, while the other three were given the reprieve on May 2. GD Thakur was transferred from the SEZ, Parwanoo, to the headquarters in Shimla. However, he did not relinquish charge and managed his transfer back to the SEZ, Parwanoo, on May 5.

Thakur ignored important facts while dropping the fake ITC charges. Saroj, who posed as the proprietor of Ess Ess Life Sciences, was an employee of a spinning mill at Kala Amb.

Commissioner, STED, Yunus said that a team of officials had detected a loss of crores of rupees to the state exchequer after the Joint Commissioner, SEZ, Parwanoo, had dropped charges of fake ITC availed against four firms.

After the receipt of a report from the Commissioner, STED, the Principal Secretary, STED, had on November 5 directed the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau to inquire into the case.