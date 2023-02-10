Excise officials inspect Adani Wilmar's warehouse

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 9

A flying squad of the enforcement wing (south zone) of the HP Taxes and Excise Department inspected a warehouse of Adani Wilmar Limited at Sector 6 at Parwanoo in Solan district last evening and seized records.

The company supplies various grocery and consumer items in the state and the State Civil Supplies Corporation is also its client.

Excise officials today said that it was a routine inspection. They noted that the company had not paid tax on profit/value addition under the Goods and Services Tax (GST) norms. However, they were yet to communicate the quantum of tax evasion by the company, which had done a business of Rs 135 crore last year. Meanwhile, the company said that under Rule 86B of the GST law, it was not required to pay tax in cash. It added that it was a routine inspection by tax officials.

The Adani Group has seven companies registered in Himachal — Adani Wilmar Ltd at Parwanoo (Solan); Adani Power Ltd, Kumarsain (Shimla); Adani Agri-Fresh Ltd, Shimla; Adani Infra (India) Ltd, Kumarsain (Shimla); Adani Gas Private Ltd, Baddi (Solan); Ambuja Cements Ltd, Darlaghat (Solan); and ACC Ltd, Barmana (Bilaspur).

Three of these five companies had done a business of more than Rs 200 crore in the last financial year. The average GST payable comes to more than Rs 25 crore.

Adani Power Ltd and Adani Infra (India) Ltd have shown nil turnover for financial year 2021-2022; the GST is payable on warehousing rental income. A 35 per cent decline was noticed in their business in 2021-2022 vis-a-vis 2022-2023, said sources in the State Taxes and Excise Department.

As per GST provisions, a taxpayer has to deposit due tax at least one per cent by cash as 100 per cent set off against input tax credit is not allowed. If the input tax credit is less than the tax, the balance amount has to be paid in cash.