Executive headmaster suspended in Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 24

Kaza Additional DC suspended Tsering Dorje, the executive headmaster of Government High School, Demul, in Lahaul and Spiti for dereliction of duty.

ADC Abhishek Verma, yesterday did a surprise inspection at the Government High School in Demul. During the inspection, he found executive headmaster absent in the school. It was found that the headmaster had not even taken any leave when the ADC checked the school records.

“Out of the total seven teachers in the school, only two teachers were found present on the campus. Apart from this, not a single student was present. TGT Arts Lobjung Dolma and TGT Medical Dorje Sandup were also found absent during the inspection,” the ADC said. Taking cognisance, the ADC today suspended the executive headmaster.