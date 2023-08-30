Exempt tourist buses from ‘high tax’, demand Gujarat travel agents

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 29

The Gujarat Travel Agents’ Association has sought exemption from the ‘high tax’ being imposed on tourist buses entering Himachal Pradesh. They put forward the demand during a meeting held with the Shimla Hotels and Tourism Stakeholders’ Association (SHTA) in Gujarat recently.

No tax in J&K, Uttarakhand There is no tax on tourist buses with registration number of other states in Jammu and Kashmir and Uttarakhand, but Himachal is charging high taxes. Vineesh Shah, Taapi president

The SHTA members said tourists from Gujarat play a big role in boosting tourism in Himachal, but high taxes are discouraging travel agents from sending tourists to the state.

SHTA joint secretary Tarun Bakshi led a delegation of the representatives of the association to Gujarat and held a meeting with travel agents at Gandhinagar during the Tourism Trade Fare.

Bakshi said, “With high taxes on tourist buses entering Himachal, tourists from Gujarat are getting discouraged and the state government is losing out on revenue. We have assured travel agents that the matter would be taken up with the state government.”

Vineesh Shah, president of Travel Agent Association of Pan India (TAAPI), said, “Travel agents of Gujarat are willing to promote tourism in Himachal but there are some major issues due to which tour operators hesitate to bring their tourist groups to the hill state. The state has even proposed to charge hiked rates of Rs 3,000 to Rs 6,000 per day from tourist buses bearing registration numbers of other states.”

