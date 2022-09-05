Exhibition on Spiti valley begins

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 4

A photo exhibition by Dr Madhumeet Singh, entitled “The Spiti valley”, depicting various hues of the tough terrain of the Spiti valley of Lahaul and Spiti district was inaugurated at Artist Residency at Sobha Singh Art Gallery at Andretta, 12 km from here today.

Prof Dhara Pathania and Bibi Gurcharan Kaur, daughter of artist Sobha Singh, jointly inaugurated the exhibition. They said the services of such artists depicting the beauty of the state should be utilised by the agencies concerned as brand ambassadors of the state.

Organised on the eve of Teachers’ Day, the exhibition has been dedicated to his teacher parents by photo artist Dr Madhumeet. He said the 30 exhibited photographs depicted geography, flora and fauna, art and culture and life of the Spiti valley.