Exiled Tibetans register as voters in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 30

As many as 720 Tibetan exiles have registered themselves as voters from the Dharamsala constituency in Kangra.

Most of the Tibetan monasteries and the headquarters of its government in exile, are located in the constituency. Thousands of Tibetans living here are eligible to be voters. But sources said many had not registered themselves as they feel that it might infringe their status as refugees.

Kangra DC Nipun Jindal said, all Tibetans born in India between January 26, 1950, and July 1, 1987, were eligible to be registered as voters in the country. Tibetans born in India between July 1, 1987, and December 2, 2004, with one of their parents being an Indian citizen were also eligible, the DC added.