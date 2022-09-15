Expect downpour on Sept 16, 17

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 14

The local Met office has issued a yellow warning of heavy rain, thunderstorm and lightning on September 16 and 17 in the state. It has also predicted a wet spell till September 20.

Rainfall is likely to increase in lower and mid hills in the next three to four days with light to moderate rain likely at many parts of the state. One or two spells of heavy rainfall is also likely in lower and mid hills of Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, parts of Kinnaur, Bilaspur, Mandi, Kangra, Hamirpur and adjoining areas from September 16 to 18.

The Met office has also cautioned people against the threat of landslides in Kullu, Solan, Shimla, Bilaspur and Mandi districts; sudden increase in water level in perennial and rain-fed rivers and foggy conditions leading to reduced visibility.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain lashed a few parts of the state. Nahan recorded the highest rainfall (33.5 mm), followed by Naina Devi (25 mm) and Jhandutta (15 mm).

A total of 340 persons have died in rain-related incidents during this monsoon season so far. About 26 roads are still closed for traffic. The state has also suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 1,994 crore.