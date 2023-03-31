Expect heavy rainfall, thunderstorm today: MeT

Shimla, March 30
The weather department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm at isolated place in the state for tomorrow.
According to the weather department, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over low and mid hills tomorrow. Also, thunderstorm, lightning and hailstorm are likely to occur at isolated places in plains, low and mid hills of the state.
The weather department has warned that standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings may suffer damage due to heavy rainfall and hailstorm. The department has advised the growers to follow the guidelines issued by the departments concerned and use anti-hail nets and guns wherever possible to save the crops.
Over the next few days, weather will be rough, especially tomorrow and day after. On Thursday, light rainfall with thunder was reported from isolated place in the districts of Sirmaur, Shimla, Solan, Mandi and Kullu.
