Expect heavy snowfall from January 22 in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 18

The Meteorological Department, Shimla, has forecast heavy snowfall and rainfall between January 22 and 26. It anticipates disruption of essential services and has advised the district administrations of Shimla, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu, Chamba, Mandi and Kangra to stay alert.

These district administrations have also been advised to keep a close watch on the movement of tourists to avoid any untoward incident.

According to the MeT Department, an active Western Disturbance is likely to hit the state from the night of January 20. “Under its influence, rainfall or snowfall activity is likely to increase across the state from late January 21 to 26,” said a press note issued by the department here today.

It read, “The intensity and distribution is likely to increase from scattered to widespread rainfall or snowfall during January 22 to 26, with heavy rainfall or snowfall likely between January 24 and 26.”

Light to moderate snowfall, associated with spells of heavy snowfall, is also likely in Shimla between January 24 and 26. Besides, isolated spells of heavy rainfall or snowfall are likely to occur in Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu districts and higher reaches of Shimla, Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur and adjoining areas from January 24 to 26. Besides disruption of essential services such as water, electricity and communication, the Weather Department has issued an alert of poor visibility conditions on state and national highways and in valleys due to low-level clouds or foggy conditions during this period. “Also, people must avoid going out in open areas in view of expected thunderstorms or blizzards,” the press note stated.

Light to moderate rainfall or snowfall is expected in higher reaches of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts till January 20, starting Wednesday night. Light rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places in low hills/ plains during this period. Also, isolated thunderstorms/ lightning with hailstorms is likely at various places in the state over the next two days.