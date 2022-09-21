Shimla: 'Expect rain till September 26'; MeT issues yellow warning

Shimla, September 20
The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places from September 21 to 24 and predicted a wet spell in the region till September 26.
Meanwhile, light to moderate rain lashed parts of Himachal today. Jubbarhatti received the maximum rain of 48 mm, followed by Shimla (46 mm), Kandaghat and Paonta Sahib (26 mm each), Karsog (19 mm), Chail and Tinder (15 mm), Pachhad (14 mm), Banjar, Gohar and Janjehli (13 mm), Sangrah, Baldwara and Seobagh (12 mm), Renukaji (11 mm), and Kothi, Pandoh and Narkanda (10 mm each).
So far, 364 persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents while 676 persons have sustained injuries during the ongoing monsoon season. The state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 2,009 crore. As many as 25 roads are still closed and 152 power transformers are damaged.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...