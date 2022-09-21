Shimla: 'Expect rain till September 26'; MeT issues yellow warning

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 20

The local MeT office has issued a yellow warning of thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places from September 21 to 24 and predicted a wet spell in the region till September 26.

Meanwhile, light to moderate rain lashed parts of Himachal today. Jubbarhatti received the maximum rain of 48 mm, followed by Shimla (46 mm), Kandaghat and Paonta Sahib (26 mm each), Karsog (19 mm), Chail and Tinder (15 mm), Pachhad (14 mm), Banjar, Gohar and Janjehli (13 mm), Sangrah, Baldwara and Seobagh (12 mm), Renukaji (11 mm), and Kothi, Pandoh and Narkanda (10 mm each).

So far, 364 persons have lost their lives in rain-related incidents while 676 persons have sustained injuries during the ongoing monsoon season. The state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 2,009 crore. As many as 25 roads are still closed and 152 power transformers are damaged.

