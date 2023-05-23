Expect rainfall, hail at isolated places: MeT

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

The Meteorological (MeT) Department has issued an orange alert for widespread precipitation across the state for tomorrow and day after. The districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur are likely to witness thunderstorm/lighting and hailstorm with heavy rainfall at isolated places.

As per the MeT, light to moderate rainfall/snowfall activity is likely to occur in higher reaches of the districts of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, Kangra and Kullu during this period.

On the positive side, the latest spell of precipitation will check the rising mercury levels in the state. While Shimla recorded a high of 28.8 degree Celsius, Una registered the highest temperature in the state today at 42.8 degree Celsius. Currently, the average temperatures are 2.8 degree Celsius above normal. Apart from Una, four more stations have crossed the 40 degree Celsius.

According to the MeT, the average minimum and maximum temperatures will remain four to five degree Celsius below normal over the next four to five days.

The department has warned that there could be disruption of traffic and other essential services in the hilly districts. Disruption of power and communication facilities is likely in lower and middle hill districts due to expected thunderstorm/lighting. Also, poor visibility conditions in hills could make commuting difficult.