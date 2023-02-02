Expect rain, snow in parts of Himachal Pradesh today: MeT

PTI

Shimla, February 1

Isolated places in mid and high hills of the state are likely to receive light rain or snowfall on Thursday, the local Met office has forecast. The weather will remain dry till February 7.

At least 287 roads, including three national highways, are closed, according to weather office report.

Kufri in the suburbs of Shimla received light snowfall but there was no significant change in the minimum and maximum temperatures across the state. The state has recorded three per cent excess rain in January.

