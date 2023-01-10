Expect snow, showers in Himachal from January 11

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, January 9

The prolonged dry spell in HP is likely to end soon with the weather department sounding an alert for heavy rain and snowfall at isolated places and light to moderate rain or snow at several places in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur for January 12.

A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from the night of January 10 and there would be appreciable precipitation from January 11-13, officials said. The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has issued a warning for the possible disruption of essential services like water, electricity, communications and related services. There was a possibility of landslides too due to snow and rains in the hilly regions while visibility would decrease, it said.

Meteorological Centre Director Surender Paul said the dry spell witnessed so far this winter was quite uncommon. “Himachal received 98 per cent below normal rainfall in December,” he said.

Horticulturalists and farmers have been bearing the brunt of the dry weather.

