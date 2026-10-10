DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Expectant mother dies in Una hospital; relatives allege doctor's negligence, create ruckus

Expectant mother dies in Una hospital; relatives allege doctor's negligence, create ruckus

article_Author
Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 01:26 AM Oct 10, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Relatives of deceased Reena Devi protest at the District Hospital in Una on Friday.
Advertisement

Relatives of a young woman, who died in the labour room of the Una District Hospital, created a ruckus on Friday morning alleging negligence at the hands of a doctor and the nursing staff.

Expectant mother Reena Devi was admitted to the hospital for delivery on Friday. He husband Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Arniala village where the district hospital is located, said that the nursing staff shifted her to the labour room in the morning. Soon after, they got the news that the foetus was not alive and Reena’s condition was serious, necessitating an ultrasound test. He added that his wife was unconscious when she was brought out of the labour room for the ultrasound test on a stretcher.

Advertisement

Rajiv said that sometime later, he came to know that Reena had died. He asserted that her condition was very good in the morning and they even had a walk in the hospital. Reena’s relatives accused the attending doctor of negligence and demanded immediate action against him.

Advertisement

The helpless hospital authorities informed the police about the ruckus. Additional SP Ajay Rana and SDM Abhishek Mittal reached the hospital where some more relatives, friends and locals had joined the aggrieved family members. As the tension grew, Una SP Sachin Hiremath and Additional Deputy Commissioner Ishant Jaswal, too, reached the hospital. They pacified the protesters and handed over a copy of an FIR to Rajiv, assuring him of an investigation into the matter.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Sanjay Mankotia said that the unfortunate death of the woman and her foetus had been reported and that a medical board of doctors from Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College and Hospital, Tanda, had been requisitioned.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts