Expedite construction work

Skating arena at the historic ice skating rink has become smaller due to ongoing work to install an elevator from the area to the Mall Road. Up to 25 per cent of the rink area is being used for construction work. The authorities should complete the project at the earliest so that the whole rink is available to the skaters.

Anu, Shimla

Commuters inconvenienced

With vehicles parked on both sides, the road from Sanjauli to the IGMC has become extremely congested. Commuters are inconvenienced as the parked vehicles leave little space for vehicles to pass through. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure that vehicles are parked on only one side of the road.

Jaswant, Shimla

Overflowing sewage causing trouble

The authorities have failed to address the persisting problem of overflowing sewage on Chakka road in Baddi. Sewage from the drain covers the road, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents. The authorities concerned should take note of the problem and fix it as soon as possible.

Raman, Baddi

What our readers say

