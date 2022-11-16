Expedite footpath construction

The construction of a pedestrian path between Khalini and New Shimla has become a major cause of traffic jam, especially near Shimla Public School. The facility is a must for the convenience of the public but work is going on at a snail’s pace. Being a busy road, the work should be undertaken on a war footing to avoid inconvenience to the commuters.

Ramesh Sharma, Shimla

Road in pathetic state

Road repair work from the sports complex on The Mall to US Club has been allocated on lease to a contractor but it remains in a pathetic condition. Vehicles often get stuck in the drain due to large height difference between the drain and the road. The road must be repaired at the earliest to facilitate traffic flow and parking. Rajat Singh, Shimla

Lack of hygiene at public toilets

Lack of hygiene at public toilets at The Mall and Lakkar Bazaar is a major problem as Shimla is a popular tourist destination. The poorly maintained washrooms cause stink in the nearby areas. The local MC should ensure that the toilets are kept clean. Anjana Sharma, Chandigarh

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com

#Shimla