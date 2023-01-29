Expedite forest clearance for development projects: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Solan, January 28

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has expressed concern over delay in granting clearance to projects under the Forest Conservation Act (FCA).

Sukhu, at a meeting with senior officers of the Forest Department in Shimla last evening, asked them to evolve a mechanism to expedite clearance of developmental projects under the FCA and ensure their time-bound completion. He said that the timeline for FCA clearances must be adhered to, especially in case of projects related to medical colleges, tourism, educational institutions, roads and electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

Sukhu said, “A balance should be maintained between development and environment conservation while implementing important projects.” He directed forest officers to speed up the process of FCA clearance. The department should appoint a nodal officer while the Divisional Forest Officer concerned should coordinate to avoid delay in the implementation of projects needing the FCA clearance.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the functioning of the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA). Officials informed him that the state’s share of Rs 1,660 crore up to February 22, 2019, had been transferred from the public account of the national authority to the account of the state authority. Sukhu directed the officials to spend the funds on the energy-saving sector and convene a meeting of the governing body of the state authority soon.

He said that the Public Works Department and other executing agencies would implement all civil and other construction works of the Forest Department. He stressed the need for an afforestation drive in view of rapid change in climatic conditions worldwide.

Officials told the CM that in the first phase, the Forest Department had identified 15 sites for plantation on 256.50 hectares. Sukhu asked them to monitor plants and choose species as per the altitude to ensure that they survive. Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh and Principal Secretary, Revenue, Onkar Sharma attended the meeting.