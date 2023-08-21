Expedite land allotment to landslide victims: Agnihotri

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 20

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri today visited the flood-affected areas in Nurpur sub division of Kangra district. After meeting flood-affected people, he directed officials to immediately locate land that can be allotted to the people who have lost their houses and land to landslides.

The Deputy CM said that the state government would provide grant of Rs 1 lakh to people whose houses have been damaged in landslides or floods. The people in the state have suffered immense damage due to floods and natural calamities in the last two months. The people have lost their life earnings in the natural calamity that was unprecedented. The government would go all out to help people in the state, he added.

The Deputy CM lauded the efforts of the IPH Department in the state for restoring all water supply schemes on the state despite numerous challenges. The government has issued Rs 61 crore to the department to repair water schemes across the state.

The Deputy CM distributed grant of Rs 1 lakh to five affected families from Fatehpur and Jawali areas.

He said the HRTC had suffered financial losses as most of its routes were closed. The HRTC had suffered a loss of Rs 45 crore due to the natural calamity in the state. He said that the Union Government had given approval of Rs 300 crore for Phina Singh Canal in Nurpur area. The work for completion of the Phina Singh Canal project would be started soon.

