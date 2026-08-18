Expedite procurement of Rs 300-crore medical equipment: Himachal CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday directed the officials concerned to expedite the procurement and installation of medical equipment and machinery worth around Rs 300 crore to strengthen healthcare infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh. Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Himachal Pradesh Medical Services Corporation Limited (HPSMCL), directed them that the procurement process be completed in a transparent and time-bound manner so that advanced medical facilities could be made available to people at the earliest.

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He also directed the officials to ensure that automated laboratory systems were established in medical colleges by the end of this year to strengthen diagnostic services.

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Sukhu said tenders had been floated for several major equipment and infrastructure projects, including a Rs 75-crore track-based integrated total laboratory automation system for medical colleges, Rs 50-crore PET scan machines for government medical colleges at Nerchowk and Tanda and Rs 2-crore high-end echocardiography machines for the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialties (AIMSS), Chamiana in Shimla. Tenders have also been floated for 13 full digital radiography machines, mammography equipment and other medical equipment for Chamba Medical College, he added.

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He directed the officers to closely monitor the procurement process and ensure that all procedures were completed without delay while maintaining transparency and competitiveness.

He said the state government was committed to providing accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services to people. Modernising health infrastructure and making advanced medical facilities available in government institutions would improve the quality of treatment and reduce the need for patients to travel outside their districts or the state for specialised healthcare, Sukhu added.