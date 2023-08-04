Expedite repair, restoration, rehab: Bindal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 3

The state government must expedite the work of restoration, rehabilitation and repair as these works are moving at a slow pace, said state BJP President Rajiv Bindal during a press conference in Shimla on Thursday. He also alleged favouritism by the state government in providing relief to those affected in the natural calamity.

Bindal added, “The state and its people have suffered extensive damage due to the natural calamity and if the state government is serious about giving relief to the people then it has to speed up the work of three Rs; repair, restoration and rehabilitation. From the first day of the natural calamity, the BJP has stood up and gone to people to provide them relief.”

He further added, “Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari visited the state, took stock of the situation and gave much-needed relief. But the state government and leaders did not even deem it fit to express gratitude to the Union minister. The Central government is serious about the issues of the state but state government must also show some courtesy at a time when the state and its people are battling one of the largest natural disasters.”

The BJP state president said, “It has been observed that the state government has been adopting pick and choose policy for providing relief work as those affected the most have not got relief and those who suffered less damage have received it. We oppose this approach of favouritism and demand that relief has to be provided to those affected without any bias.”

“The state government has been doing politics with farmers of the state. Today, farmers are perplexed; apple is being sold by weight at times and on basis of cartons on other occasions. As roads have not been cleared fruit, crops and vegetables have not been reaching mandis and fruit glut has been fetching lesser price to the farmers,” added Bindal.

