Expedite repair work of Ghandal bridge: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 13

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh has directed the officials to expedite the repair work on the Ghandal Bailey bridge on the NH-205. He recently inspected the bridge after it was damaged due to incessant rain in the region.

The minister issued directions to the officials to carry out the repair work on time so that the movement of vehicles could resume on the NH.

“This bridge is very important as it connects Shimla district with Bilaspur and Mandi districts and thousands of vehicles pass through it on a daily basis. I have directed the officials of the NHAI and the PWD to ensure proper coordination so that the damaged bridge could be repaired soon,” said Vikramaditya.

He added, “In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the people of the state and all possible help is being provided to the affected persons. We are committed to providing better road facilities and efforts are underway on a war footing to open all the blocked roads.”

The alternative route was taking commuters around two extra hours as they had to travel a long distance. Thus, commuters using public transport have started crossing the bridge on foot and taking buses from the other side to reach their destinations.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi said, “It is an effective mechanism for people travelling in public transport. They do not have to take alternative routes. The bridge will soon be restored for traffic.”

#Shimla