Expedite repair work on damaged pathways

Many pedestrian pathways that were damaged during the torrential rain over two months ago have not been repaired yet. Residents of the Lower Kaithu area have no choice but to take long alternative routes to reach their houses. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and expedite the repair work.

Naresh, Lower Kaithu, Shimla

Penalise people parking vehicles on roadside

Vehicles parked in the no parking zones and on the roadsides, especially on the interior roads of the city, is a common sight. This illegal practice has been continuing unabated as the police and authorities concerned have failed to take action on the matter, causing inconvenience to residents and commuters. The authorities should penalise the violators.

Suchet Attri, Shimla

No respite from monkey menace in Shimla

The monkey menace in the city has been worsening with every passing day. Every other day, cases of people being bit and attacked by monkey bites are reported in the city. The authorities concerned must take the issue seriously and provide a permanent solution to the address the menace.

Gaurav, Shimla

What our readers say

