Expedite Shiv Dham work: CM to officers

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 10

After inspecting the ongoing construction today morning, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the aim was to complete the work of the first phase of divine Shiv Dham in Kangani Dhar of Mandi district in the next two months. Efforts would be made to complete the work and inaugurate it by the end of August. He directed the officers and the agency engaged in construction to expedite the work.

He said the Asian Development Bank-funded project worth Rs 2,100 crore would give an impetus to tourism. The work of the second phase of Shiv Dham would also be included in this project. The work would start soon after completing all the formalities.

“An amount of Rs 40 crore was being spent on the first phase of Shiv Dham. This was an ambitious project and with this Mandi would emerge firmly on the religious-cultural tourism map of the country,” the Chief Minister said.