Expedite slope protection work on Shimla-Parwanoo road, NHAI told

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite pending slope protection, retaining wall and drainage works on the Parwanoo–Solan and Solan–Kaithlighat four-lane highway stretches before the onset of monsoon.

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A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Bipin Chander Negi passed this order after examining an affidavit filed by the Project Director of NHAI detailing the status of various vulnerable locations along the highway project.

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According to the affidavit, intermittent rainfall since April has adversely affected the execution of bituminous and slope protection works at several locations. At Datyar, the pending bituminous work is now expected to be completed by May 30 while at Chakki Moud, works relating to reinforced mesh and geosynthetic mat installation have been delayed and are likely to be completed by June 30.

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Regarding the Solan–Kaithlighat section near Berkhas village, close to Summer Hill, the affidavit stated that hill-side slope protection work had already been completed. However, the retaining wall on the valley side remains incomplete as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor was yet to commence the work despite repeated directions from NHAI.

A show-cause notice has already been issued to the contractor and a review meeting was convened on March 17directing immediate remedial action. The court accordingly directed the authorities to ensure completion of the retaining wall work without further delay. The affidavit further disclosed that construction of the major bridge near Daunsi village, close to the Apollo Tyres showroom, as well as the Kandaghat Bypass project, are likely to be completed by November.

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During the hearing, the counsel appearing for the state assured the court that the Deputy Commissioner would extend all necessary support to facilitate execution of the works.

Keeping in view the approaching monsoon, the court emphasised the need for preventive measures and directed NHAI to ensure that drains along the highway remain clean and unobstructed so that water flows properly and does not damage the national highway infrastructure.