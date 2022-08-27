Expedite work on cow sanctuaries in Kangra district: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, August 26

Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh today carried out a protest march in Dharamsala to press for their demands.

The farmers alleged that the problem of stray animals in Kangra district was becoming acute. The stray animals destroy crops due to which many farmers have given up farming. The government scheme to develop cow sanctuaries in Kangra district was progressing but the work was going on at a snail’s pace. The government should expedite the work of forming cow sanctuaries so that the farmers can get relief from stray animals, the farmers alleged.

They further said that due to illegal mining in Kangra district water level in many areas was going down. In many areas kulhs that are traditional method for irrigation of fields have been left redundant due to illegal mining.

