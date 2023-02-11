Expedite work on CUHP campus: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to Centre

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, February 10

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today met Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and urged him to expedite the construction of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) campus at Dharamsala.

Sukhu said the Union Minister assured him that the work on the Dharamsala campus would begin soon.

The work on the CUHP campus at Dehra has already started but the permission for diversion of forestland in Jadrangal area of Dharamsala for the university campus is still awaited.