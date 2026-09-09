Expedite work on development projects in Kangra: MP Bhardwaj

Kangra MP Rajeev Bhardwaj on Tuesday reviewed the progress of development projects at a District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meeting in Dharmasala and directed officials concerned to speed up the work on pending projects and ensure the time-bound implementation of Centrally-sponsored schemes.

Bhardwaj said that the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency had recorded an “excellent performance” in national-level monitoring of works undertaken under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS). He directed the officials to resolve issues relating to pending projects, particularly those delayed due to land availability and feasibility concerns.

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He told the officials to submit a status report of all pending works within a week. He also directed departments to withdraw funds from non-feasible projects and utilise them on other development works in the same area. The details of completed projects should be updated on the MPLADS portal immediately, he added.

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Bhardwaj said that around 80 per cent of the work to widen the road stretch between Chakki and Parour to four lanes had been completed. The remaining work, affected due to monsoon conditions and difficult terrain, was targeted for completion within the next seven to eight months. He directed the officials to examine the feasibility of foot over-bridges and underpasses near schools and populated areas to ensure safer connectivity.

Road safety was another key focus of the meeting. The officials were asked to conduct technical assessments of potential black spots at Shahpur, Rahelu and Nagabari and explore measures such as underpasses. The installation of high-mast or solar lights at major junctions, including 32 Mile and Nagabari, was also discussed. The MP sought permanent solutions for roads damaged due to rainfall and landslides.

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Bhardwaj reviewed the implementation of health programmes, including TB elimination, maternal and child health, immunisation, snakebite and dog-bite prevention. He stressed nutritional support for TB patients and increasing the number of Nikshay Mitras. He also called for greater participation of panchayats, NGOs, elected representatives and NCC cadets in awareness campaigns.

On the stray dog issue, he directed the officials to accelerate sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination, ensure proper management of stray dogs and establish designated feeding points. He reviewed the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme and said that 111 new power transformers had been installed and around 44,300 smart meters replaced in the district. He directed the officials to expedite the remaining work.

Bhardwaj said that 81 of 129 projects in the Dharamsala circle, 61 of 68 in Nurpur and 17 of 25 works in Dehra had been completed.

He directed the officials to complete the Baranda sewerage project in Nurpur by December and expedite the work on the Jassur sewage treatment plant (STP).