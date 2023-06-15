Expedite work on drinking water project: Dy CM

Mandi, June 14
Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today directed Jal Shakti Department officials to speed up the work on on the Himachal Pradesh Rural Drinking Water Improvement and Livelihood Project and complete various formalities in a time-bound manner.
He said the state government would make sufficient funds available for the project, which would benefit the people of 10 districts. Agnihotri said that Asian Development Bank would release Rs 1,062 crore for the project, which would provide drinking water to 3.96 lakh people. He said the project would be completed by June 2028 and Rs 251 crore would be spent on it this year. He added that a state-of-the-art technology would be used in the project.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
In big push ahead of LS poll, law panel seeks public view on UCC
Sets 30-day deadline | Uttarakhand committee ends debate | T...
3 years after clash at Galwan, military build-up at LAC new normal
Relations ‘abnormal’, India & China on edge
ED arrests Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji in jobs racket; vendetta politics, cries DMK
Stalin-led coalition to hold protest meet
50,000 evacuated as Gujarat braces for Cyclone Biparjoy landfall today
Saurashtra-Kutch region receives heavy rain | 7 districts to...