Expedite work on drinking water project: Dy CM

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 14

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today directed Jal Shakti Department officials to speed up the work on on the Himachal Pradesh Rural Drinking Water Improvement and Livelihood Project and complete various formalities in a time-bound manner.

He said the state government would make sufficient funds available for the project, which would benefit the people of 10 districts. Agnihotri said that Asian Development Bank would release Rs 1,062 crore for the project, which would provide drinking water to 3.96 lakh people. He said the project would be completed by June 2028 and Rs 251 crore would be spent on it this year. He added that a state-of-the-art technology would be used in the project.