Expedite work on master plan for eco-tourism: CM

Shimla, June 14
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu yesterday said that the process to prepare a master plan for undertaking eco-tourism activities at 93 proposed sites must be expedited, as it would help generate employment.
Sukhu, while presiding over a meeting of the Forest Department, said that eco-tourism activities were being carried out at 72 forest rest houses and 22 eco-parks in the state.
He said that a master plan was being developed to expand eco-tourism activities to the proposed sites in the state. The plan would involve developing infrastructure, ensuring visitors’ safety, preserving natural habitats and collaborating with local communities, he added.
Sukhu said that by promoting eco-tourism, the state would showcase its rich biodiversity, scenic landscapes and cultural heritage.
