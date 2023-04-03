Expedite work on projects, Sukhu tells Power Corporation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 2

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has asked Himachal Pradesh Power Transmission Corporation Limited (HPPTCL) to speed up various construction works and reduce the duration of the tendering process to maximise the revenue.

“The corporation owns 15 substations and 964 circuit KM lines in the state. It earned Rs 166.99 crore in the financial year 2022-23. The income of the corporation is projected to be Rs 455 crore by 2025,” the CM said.

Transmission arrangements The focus should be on ensuring adequate transmission arrangements for upcoming projects to meet the power demand, besides ensuring power evacuation from solar power projects at Lamlehadi and Pekhubela in Una district. —Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Chief Minister

The CM emphasised on the importance of completing the construction of the 6-km Shongtong-Baspa transmission line within the next 18 months as it was crucial for power evacuation from the 450-MW Shongtong-Karcham hydropower project, which is scheduled to be completed by July 2025.

“The delay in the construction of this line will cause revenue loss; therefore the corporation should prioritise the construction of this transmission line,” the CM said.

He further said that the HPPTCL needed to address the future challenges by adopting a proactive approach. “The focus should be on ensuring adequate transmission arrangements for upcoming projects such as Bulk Drug Park to meet the power demand besides ensuring power evacuation from solar power projects at Lamlehadi and Pekhubela in Una district,” he said. A 220/132 KV substation and 41-km transmission line from Nehrian to Una would be constructed to achieve that objective, he added.

The corporation should also make proper transmission arrangements to cater to the electricity demand for the upcoming medical device park at Nalagarh (Solan) and the industrial area at Kala Amb (Sirmaur).

The CM said there was a scope for setting up solar projects in the Fatehpur area, so the corporation should lay transmission lines there.

Stressing on the need for the HPPTCL to prioritise revenue generation through transmission lines, Sukhu said a technical committee would be constituted to consider that aspect. The panel would submit its recommendations within a month, he added.

