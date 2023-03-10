Expedite work on projects to lure tourists to Kangra: Stakeholders

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 9

The members of the committee of local stakeholders formed to give suggestions regarding promotion of tourism in the district havedemanded that the government should take proactive steps to attract tourists to the region. The issues of development of infrastructure such as expansion of Gaggal airport and expediting the four lane work of two major roads, the Pathankot-Mandi road and Kangra-Shimla road, were taken up by the members in the meeting.

Following the recent announcement of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu that Kangra would be developed as a tourist hub, the district administration had formed a committee of local stakeholders to give suggestions regarding promotion of tourism in the district.

The first meeting of the committee was held on March 7. Sources revealed that the members of the committee expressed concern at poor tourism footfall in Kangra district. The tourist footfall in Kangra district has been falling since the Corona pandemic outbreak.

The members stated that there were two major reasons for dip in footfall of tourists in the region. The first was decrease in number of foreign tourists coming to the area and other was diversion of domestic tourists to other places like Jammu and Kashmir.

Some members suggested promotion of heritage tourism in Kangra district. Raghav Guleria, one member of the committee, suggested that heritage properties in Kangra as Guler fort and Masroor temples should be added to the itinerary for tourists coming to the district.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra, Nipun Jindal, when asked, said that the government would also try to develop Dharamsala as a conference hub. Already, a proposal has been sent to the government for development of a convention centre in Dharamsala. Since Kangra region has the best air connectivity in the state, the government would try to develop and promote the district as a centre for holding conventions. Two major conventions, one of ministers for sports and the other a G-20 meeting, were scheduled next month at Dharamsala.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the common people of Kangra have also been asked to sent suggestions through e-mail to the office of Deputy Commissioner regarding promoting tourism in the district.