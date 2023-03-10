Expedite work on road projects, NHAI told

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today directed the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to expedite the work to widen the Shimla-Matour and Pathankot-Mandi roads.

He presided over a meeting with NHAI officials here. He said the NHAI had agreed to expedite the Rs 10,000 crore Shimla-Matour and Rs 12,000 crore Pathankot-Mandi road projects. Besides, the NHAI would present a paper on minimising and preventing landslides occurring during the expansion of roads and Rs 300 crore would be spent on it.