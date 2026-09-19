Expert committee constituted to improve patient care, research in Himachal medical colleges

The Himachal Pradesh Government on Saturday constituted an expert committee of medical professionals to deliver the highest level of patient care and undertake targeted research in all medical colleges.

The Department of Health today issued an order regarding the constitution of the expert committee, which will be headed by Dr DK Sharma, Vice-Chancellor of Atal Medical Research University, Ner Chowk, Mandi.

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Other members of the committee include Dr Gopal Beri, Director, Medical Education and Research; Dr Milap Sharma, Principal, Tanda Medical College; Dr Brij Sharma, Principal, AIIMS Chamiana; Dr Balbir Verma, Professor of General Medicine at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC); Dr Puneet Mahajan, Professor of Surgery at IGMC; and the Additional Director of Ner Chowk Medical College.

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The committee has been asked to submit its report within two weeks.

The terms of reference of the committee include identifying two to four departments in each medical college that will provide advanced, multidisciplinary treatment for complex, rare or critical diseases that cannot be treated by standard departments.

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The committee has also been directed to provide details of requirements for upgrading infrastructure, acquiring cutting-edge technology, additional manpower and the financial implications involved.