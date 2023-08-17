Expert team visits disaster-hit districts of Himachal Pradesh

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 16

All reconstruction and development work in the state will now be based on the Post Disaster Need Assessment (PDNA), a roadmap for rebuilding activity.

A 22-member team experts from various fields along with senior government officials from six disaster-hit districts undertook spot visits to the worst-affected areas to prepare the document. The state government had approached the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) after the calamity to get the PDNA done.

“The team of experts from various fields undertook site visits in six districts of Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Solan, Shimla and Kinnaur on August 7 and 8 to identify the causes and triggers and prioritise reconstruction,” said DC Rana, Director, State Disaster Management Authority.

The main objective of the exercise was to adopt the concept of ‘build back better’, which ensured that earlier mistakes were not repeated while undertaking reconstruction work, he added.

The experts would assess the major factors of the catastrophe in the state, the nature of damage caused and also prioritise areas for the reconstruction and restoration work. Officials said that during filed visits, the experts found that the storage and filter tanks of most water schemes had got submerged, showing that these must be elevated even in case of submergence of other areas.

Though the sliding zones and high-vulnerable hazard zones have been identified, these considerations are not factored in while allowing construction. Due to poor monitoring by the TCP Department, buildings have allowed to come up on nullahs, blocking the water flow.

It is only post disasters like cyclones or earthquakes that an exhaustive exercise of preparing a PDNA is undertaken. Considering the increasing number of landslides, floods and cloudbursts, the state government had approached the NDMA last year for getting the PDNA done.

