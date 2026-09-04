Expert: Use AI as research tool, not substitute for critical thinking

Artificial Intelligence (AI) should be used as a complementary tool and not as a substitute for a researcher’’s own original thinking and critical analysis, said Tejinder Sharma, a professor of Kurukshetra University, at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) in Shimla on Tuesday. He was the keynote speaker at a special interactive meeting for PhD supervisors, organised by the Department of Commerce of the HPU, on the topic “Creating a Culture of Quality and Originality in Research”. The aim of the meeting was to strengthen the quality of research work, provide effective academic guidance to researchers and promote originality and academic integrity in research.

Sharma said that AI could assist researchers in developing ideas, organising information, reviewing literature and academic writing. He urged research supervisors to guide researchers in the responsible and ethical use of AI and ensure that information obtained from AI was verified with reliable academic sources.

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Earlier, Prof Kulbhushan Chandel, chairman of the Department of Commerce, highlighted the importance of quality research and effective research supervision. He said that the role of a research supervisor was not limited to guiding research papers; it also entailed the important responsibility of developing independent thinking, a scientific approach, research ethics and originality in

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the researcher.

Chandel emphasised the need to continuously guide researchers in selecting appropriate research topics, identifying research gaps, choosing appropriate research methodology and adhering to academic standards. At the conclusion of the meeting, Prof Vijay Sharma summarised the key points of the discussion and said that both supervisor and researcher had a collective responsibility for quality and original research.