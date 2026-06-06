Experts attribute Friday quake to Transferring Fault Feature, stress need for earthquake-resistant Structures

Geologists have attributed the magnitude 5.0 earthquake that jolted large parts of Himachal Pradesh on Friday night to a transfer fault feature, a tectonic phenomenon generally considered less destructive than a major fault rupture. However, experts have cautioned that the tremor should not lead to complacency, as the Kangra region remains highly vulnerable to a major earthquake in the future.

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The earthquake struck at 10.04 pm on Friday, with its epicentre located in the Dhauladhar mountains of the Chamba region at a shallow depth of 5 kilometres. Strong tremors were felt across Kangra, Chamba, Hamirpur, Mandi, Una and adjoining districts, prompting residents to rush out of their homes and buildings in panic.

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While no loss of life has been reported, the quake caused damage to several buildings in parts of Kangra district, including Dharamshala, Shahpur and Palampur. Cracks were reported in a number of structures, though authorities are yet to complete a comprehensive assessment of the damage.

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The main earthquake was followed by a series of mild aftershocks. According to data from the National Centre for Seismology, tremors measuring 2.8 and 3.0 on the Richter scale were recorded at 11.03 pm and 11.52 pm on Friday. Seismic activity continued on Saturday, with two more mild shocks of 2.1 and 2.3 magnitude recorded at 11.55 am and 11.59 am, respectively.

The aftershocks occurred at depths ranging from 2.1 km to 10 km, with epicentres located close to that of the main quake.

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Professor Ambrish Kumar Mahajan, Head of the Department of Geology at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP), Dharamshala, said the earthquake sequence appeared to be linked to a transfer fault feature that facilitates stress adjustment between larger fault systems.

“The vibration pattern observed during the earthquake suggests that the seismic waves were not predominantly horizontal and did not spread over a wide area. This indicates a transfer fault feature rather than a major fault rupture. Such mechanisms generally release accumulated tectonic stress through moderate earthquakes and are comparatively less harmful,” Mahajan said.

He explained that the aftershocks recorded after the main event were a normal geological response as the Earth’s crust adjusted to the stress released by the earthquake.

At the same time, Mahajan warned that the moderate nature of the latest tremors should not be interpreted as a reduction in seismic risk. Kangra falls within the highest earthquake hazard category in India and has a history of devastating seismic events, including the 1905 Kangra earthquake, which claimed more than 20,000 lives.

“We cannot predict or stop an earthquake, but we can certainly mitigate its impact. Strict adherence to earthquake-resistant construction practices is essential,” he said.

Mahajan stressed that all new constructions should comply with seismic safety standards, while older buildings should undergo regular structural audits. He added that the latest earthquake sequence serves as a reminder that the Himalayan region remains tectonically active and that preparedness remains the best defence against a future high-intensity earthquake.