Experts bat for developing sustainable food systems

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 3

A one-day workshop on “Sustainable Food Systems Platform for Natural Farming (SusPNF)” was organised at the Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni, on Saturday.

While speaking on the occasion, chief guest Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary Agriculture, said, “Climate change has made the concept of food crisis a reality. Though the sustainable solutions to tackle this threat will be local, the efforts will have to be global in order to succeed”.

He said, “Our next challenge will be to find low-cost cluster-based technologies for the farmers. The farmer producer companies (FPC) should take this project as a stepping stone towards gaining financial independence.”

Millet man of Himachal and Padma Shri awardee Nek Ram Sharma urged the farmers and scientists to increase the cultivation and consumption of millets and several local foods that have been forgotten over the years. He stressed on bringing the focus back on water, forests and land.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Rajeshwar Chandel said it was for the first time that a university in the country had been declared a “Producer Organisation Promoting Institution for promotion handholding of Natural Farmers Producer Companies”. “The project will help to establish roadmaps by incorporating success stories of the farmers practicing natural farming in the country,” he said.

“The university with the support of other participating organisations will help farmers develop market linkages with financial institutions like the NABARD,” the VC said.

Earlier, Director Agriculture Dr Raghbir Singh said the world is studying the Himachal model for natural farming. “Small land holdings among farmers in the state is a challenge and to overcome this problem, FPC is a viable solution that substantially increases the bargaining power,” he had said.

Food crisis a reality now Climate change has made the concept of food crisis a reality. Though the sustainable solutions to tackle this threat will be local, the efforts will have to be global in order to succeed. — Rakesh Kanwar, secretary agriculture

#Agriculture #Solan