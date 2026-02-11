Experts begin drive to help farmers combat apple diseases in 5 districts

In a bid to curb the indiscriminate and ineffective use of chemical sprays and break the disease cycle at the orchard level, eight scientific teams from Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, initiated a comprehensive awareness drive across major apple-growing areas of Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Chamba and Mandi districts on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The teams are creating awareness about the management of Alternaria leaf spot and Marssonina leaf blotch diseases in apple. These diseases cause the death of apple trees by destroying the roots and stem portions near the soil line, respectively. Most of the orchardists fail to diagnose these problems early and know about the attack when most of the damage has already occurred.

Advertisement

Apples are the mainstay of the state’s horticulture economy yielding about Rs 5,000 crore revenue annually. Sizable destruction has been suffered due to the scourge of these diseases in the recent years.

Advertisement

Experts from the Regional Horticultural Research and Training Stations at Mashobra, Bajaura and Sharbo (Kinnaur), and Krishi Vigyan Kendras at Shimla, Solan, Chamba and Kinnaur have also been roped in besides officials from the State Department of Horticulture.

The experts are targeting the apple-growing regions identified as highly prone to these foliar diseases and the awareness drive will continue till February 19. Field visits, farmer interactions and on-site demonstrations are being held to help orchardists identify early disease symptoms and adopt scientifically recommended management practices.

Advertisement

The endeavour will also strengthen farmers’ understanding of disease identification, preventive measures, and integrated management strategies, thereby promoting sustainable apple production and improving the livelihoods of orchardists across the state.

In Shimla district, four teams were active on Tuesday. Areas like Baghi, Ratnari and Kalbog, Chaithla and Dharonk were covered by one team while other teams covered Sheelghat, Nakrari, Tikker, Karchari areas. Places like Chiyog, Tiyali, Sandhu, Shilaru, Kandru, Bharana, Thanedhar and Khaneti were also brought under their purview today.

In Kinnaur district, the teams covered Nichar and Sungra yesterday while Bari and Ponda were covered today. In Chamba district, Bharmour and the Holi areas have been covered while in Kullu district, the experts lent their services in the Garsa Valley and Manikaran Valley.

In Mandi district, the teams covered Sangalwara and Dheem Kataru yesterday, while Janjehli and Tungadhar were visited today.