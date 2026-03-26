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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Experts call for for skill-driven reforms in pharma sector during national conference at Jwalamukhi

Experts call for for skill-driven reforms in pharma sector during national conference at Jwalamukhi

The event witnessed the participation of leading academicians, researchers, industry professionals and policymakers from across the country

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Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 08:23 PM Mar 26, 2026 IST
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Experts during the Pharma Anveshan 2026 at the Laureate Institute of Pharmacy in Kangra district.
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On the occasion of National Pharmacy Education Day, the Laureate Institute of Pharmacy organised Pharma Anveshan 2026, a national-level conference at Jwalamukhi in Kangra district yesterday. The event witnessed the participation of leading academicians, researchers, industry professionals and policymakers from across the country.

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The conference began with a formal welcome to the chief guest, Dr Montu Kumar M Patel, who was honoured by Managing Director Dr Ran Singh and Principal MS Ashawat.

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Sponsored by the Pharmacy Council of India, the conference focused on bridging gaps between academia, research, industry and regulatory systems in the pharmaceutical sector. It served as a platform for deliberations on improving the quality and relevance of pharmacy education in line with global standards.

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Key discussions revolved around the implementation of the National Education Policy, 2020, strengthening industry-academia partnerships, fostering innovation and start-ups in drug development, and reinforcing regulatory frameworks. Experts underlined the need to revamp pharmacy curricula to make them more skill-oriented, research-driven and aligned with emerging global trends.

The event also featured a special segment showcasing institutional achievements, including student-led research initiatives, academic milestones and participation in national and international forums. Delegates were introduced to emerging technologies and advancements shaping the future of healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

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Among those present were noted experts such as JH Chaudhary, Sushil Kumar Bansal, Gopal Krishna Sharma, Sushil Sudan, Dinesh Madan, Dr Kamlesh Nayak and Sanjeev Pandit.

Prominent academicians, including Dr Ranjit Singh, Dr Parveen Bansal and Dr GD Gupta, shared insights on boosting research, encouraging innovation and reforming policies to strengthen the pharmaceutical ecosystem.

The organisers said the conference has emerged as a vital platform for collaboration, knowledge exchange and strategic dialogue, which will play a crucial role in shaping the future of pharmacy education and improving healthcare outcomes in the country.

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