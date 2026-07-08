DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Experts call for integrated strategy to eliminate snakebite deaths in Himachal

Experts call for integrated strategy to eliminate snakebite deaths in Himachal

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

Experts have called for an integrated, multi-sectoral approach involving the health, forest, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry departments, local self-governments and civil society to reduce snakebite-related deaths in Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

These observations were made during a state-level stakeholder consultation organised by the National Health Mission (NHM) in collaboration with SARPA (Snakebite Awareness, Response, Prevention and Action) project of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Government of India, to finalise the State Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (SAPSE) at Dharamsala.

Advertisement

The consultation brought together medical experts, forest officials, researchers, policymakers and the representatives of various government departments and community organisations to develop a coordinated strategy for tackling snakebite deaths in the state.

Advertisement

Dr Jaideep C Menon, a WHO expert and National Principal Investigator of the SARPA Project at the ICMR, Kochi, described snakebite victims as “victims of circumstances” rather than patients. He said that while an average person’s chance of being bitten by a snake was extremely low, the risk was greater for forest guards, farmers, orchard workers and livestock herders due to the nature of their occupations.

Dr Menon said that strengthening community awareness was the most effective strategy to reduce deaths and disabilities caused by snakebites. He added that significant progress had been made globally over the past 15 to 18 years through improved anti-snake venom, better quality of care, stronger health systems and community empowerment.

Advertisement

He said that the unique approach of the SARPA Project followed a “co-design” model under which awareness campaigns and interventions were tailored to local conditions rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all strategy. He added that the circumstances leading to snakebites varied from region to region. While tea plantations were common snakebite locations in Kerala and Assam, Himachal Pradesh presented a different scenario where apple orchards and forest fringes were among the major risk areas. Such regional differences required locally designed communication material and prevention strategies.

The SARPA Project, also known as the Zero Snakebite Death Initiative, had set a notional target of eliminating snakebite deaths by 2030. Though India was estimated to witness nearly 58,000 snakebite fatalities every year, Dr Menon said that experiences from several intervention areas showed that zero preventable deaths could become an achievable goal through coordinated action involving health systems and local communities.

Dr Omesh Bharti, Deputy Director, NHM, and Principal Investigator of the SARPA Project in Himachal, said that there was a gap between official records and the actual burden of snakebite deaths in the hill-state, which reflected under-reporting and the lack of awareness.

He said that improving community awareness, strengthening surveillance, ensuring timely access to anti-snake venom and promoting coordinated action among different departments were essential to reducing snakebite deaths.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts