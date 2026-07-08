Experts call for integrated strategy to eliminate snakebite deaths in Himachal

Experts have called for an integrated, multi-sectoral approach involving the health, forest, agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry departments, local self-governments and civil society to reduce snakebite-related deaths in Himachal Pradesh.

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These observations were made during a state-level stakeholder consultation organised by the National Health Mission (NHM) in collaboration with SARPA (Snakebite Awareness, Response, Prevention and Action) project of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Government of India, to finalise the State Action Plan for the Prevention and Control of Snakebite Envenoming (SAPSE) at Dharamsala.

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The consultation brought together medical experts, forest officials, researchers, policymakers and the representatives of various government departments and community organisations to develop a coordinated strategy for tackling snakebite deaths in the state.

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Dr Jaideep C Menon, a WHO expert and National Principal Investigator of the SARPA Project at the ICMR, Kochi, described snakebite victims as “victims of circumstances” rather than patients. He said that while an average person’s chance of being bitten by a snake was extremely low, the risk was greater for forest guards, farmers, orchard workers and livestock herders due to the nature of their occupations.

Dr Menon said that strengthening community awareness was the most effective strategy to reduce deaths and disabilities caused by snakebites. He added that significant progress had been made globally over the past 15 to 18 years through improved anti-snake venom, better quality of care, stronger health systems and community empowerment.

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He said that the unique approach of the SARPA Project followed a “co-design” model under which awareness campaigns and interventions were tailored to local conditions rather than adopting a one-size-fits-all strategy. He added that the circumstances leading to snakebites varied from region to region. While tea plantations were common snakebite locations in Kerala and Assam, Himachal Pradesh presented a different scenario where apple orchards and forest fringes were among the major risk areas. Such regional differences required locally designed communication material and prevention strategies.

The SARPA Project, also known as the Zero Snakebite Death Initiative, had set a notional target of eliminating snakebite deaths by 2030. Though India was estimated to witness nearly 58,000 snakebite fatalities every year, Dr Menon said that experiences from several intervention areas showed that zero preventable deaths could become an achievable goal through coordinated action involving health systems and local communities.

Dr Omesh Bharti, Deputy Director, NHM, and Principal Investigator of the SARPA Project in Himachal, said that there was a gap between official records and the actual burden of snakebite deaths in the hill-state, which reflected under-reporting and the lack of awareness.

He said that improving community awareness, strengthening surveillance, ensuring timely access to anti-snake venom and promoting coordinated action among different departments were essential to reducing snakebite deaths.