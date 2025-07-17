DT
PT
Himachal Pradesh

Experts discuss future of counselling in schools

Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jul 17, 2025 IST
featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - iStock File photo
Pinegrove School, Dharampur, recently hosted the IC3 Regional Forum, drawing over 50 academicians from across India and abroad. The event opened with a vibrant dance and percussion ensemble, setting the tone for the forum themed “Counseling as a culture” with a focus on “Aligning counselling with the future world of work.”

The central idea revolved around the urgent need to embed counselling deeply within school systems to keep pace with evolving global and workplace demands.

Captain AJ Singh, Executive Director of Pinegrove School, along with counsellor and special educator Shriya, welcomed participants. Principal Sanjay Chauhan extended formal greetings. The forum also saw key participation from Vinay Pande, Director (Professional Development), Boarding Schools Association of India; Ritika Singh, Executive Director – Conferences & Forums, IC3 Movement; Pratham Jain, Programme Associate at Masters’ Union, India; and Christine Amber Tiwari, Coordinator – Editorial & Publications, Pinegrove School.

A university fair, held alongside, provided students and educators a unique opportunity to interact with leading national and international institutions. Ritika Singh emphasised institutionalising counseling practices, while Christine Tiwari’s talk, “Navigating the shift: No maps, just momentum”, explored the changing dynamics of career paths and counselor roles. Pratham Jain’s session on “Future-Proofing Students” highlighted the need to align curriculum with workforce expectations.

